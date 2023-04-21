Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Two denim-themed events, music and more

Join a dinner party in your best denim on Monday

City Group Hospitality is hosting a Denim & Diamonds Benefit Event on Monday, April 24.

Guests will enjoy food and wine to benefit Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR). Show up in your best denim outfit and enter the event’s best-dressed contest for a chance to win prizes. All guests will have the chance to win its spa-themed door prize. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Dinner is from 6-9 p.m. and tickets are $50 per guest. City Pork Highland is at 18143 Perkins Road E.

Support survivors of sexual assault on Wednesday

The Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LaFasa) is hosting its 5th annual Denim Day on Wednesday, April 26.

Watch as models walk the runway wearing denim jackets painted by local artists and students. Guests will have the chance to participate in a silent auction, win door prizes, personally walk the “denim” carpet and indulge in hors d’oeuvres, tea and wine. There will be live music by Taylor Nauta and an award ceremony will celebrate advocates of sexual assault awareness and prevention.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $52 for couples and $15 for students. The event is at The Executive Center, 250 S. Foster Drive.

Celebrate women of pop music on Thursday

Chelsea’s Live is hosting Thirsty Thursday That’s Hot! on Thursday, April 27.

“Baddie outfits” are encouraged for guests to feel their best while listening to a DJ set full of music by Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and much more.

Tickets are $10. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and the DJ set will begin at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Attend a Sona Jobarteh concert on Thursday

The Manship Theatre is hosting Sona Jobarteh on Thursday, April 27.

Spend the evening listening to the world-renowned composer from the Gambia. Jobarteh will perform a four-piece ensemble that blends traditional Mande music, blues, Afro pop and rock.

Tickets range from $35 to $50. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Manship Theatre located on 100 Lafayette St.