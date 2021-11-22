Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Turkey Trot, outdoor movie night, funk shows and more

Take in an outdoor movie at Independence Community Park

Head to BREC’s Independence Community Park for an outdoor screening of the 2021 live action Tom & Jerry movie.

Bring your chairs, blankets and a picnic for the screening. Seating will start at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin after sunset.

BREC’s Independence Community Park is at 7505 Independence Blvd. Find out more information here.

Test your knowledge and creativity at painting and trivia Tuesday

Calling all fans of the hit show Schitt’s Creek. Play trivia and paint a scene from the show this Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Painting and Pinot.

Test your Schitt’s Creek knowledge by answering fun trivia questions while you paint the Rose Apothecary from the show. If you win trivia, you’ll receive a certificate to use for a free painting class. All painting supplies will be provided, so just bring yourself for a good time.

The price of the class is $35, and you can register for your spot here. The class is from 7-9 p.m. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Start your Thanksgiving morning with the Turkey Trot Thursday

Start Thanksgiving on the right foot with the 35th annual Turkey Trot this Thursday, Nov. 25.

Run, walk or jog either the 5K race or the 1-mile fun run with your friends and family. A local Thanksgiving tradition, the Turkey Trot keeps the community healthy with a run or walk before the big meal of the day. Most participants get into the Thanksgiving spirit by dressing like turkeys as they trot their way to the finish line—all to support the March of Dimes.

For more information about these festive races, go to the Turkey Trot’s website. It costs $40 to register for the 5K walk/run and $30 for the 1-mile fun run/walk. The morning starts with the 1-mile fun run/walk at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K following at 8 a.m. Sign up to participate here. The races will take place at 368 Convention St.

Take a break from Black Friday at Rally Cap

If you get tired while chasing deals on Black Friday, head over to Rally Cap Brewing Company this Friday, Nov. 26, to have a drink and unwind.

Enjoy food and craft beers after you’ve beaten the holiday shopping crowds. Rally Cap may be revealing a new dark brew to go along with the holiday. An ale known as an “old favorite” may also be making a comeback for the event.

Black Friday at Rally Cap starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m. Rally Cap Brewing Company is at 11212 Pennywood Ave.

End your week with funk music at Red Stick Social Friday

Experience a fun night of music with New Orleans funk band Funk Monkey at Red Stick Social this Friday, Nov. 26.

Get ready for a party at Red Stick Social when Funk Monkey takes the stage. The band will be bringing its brand of New Orleans funk music to Baton Rouge, and will be joined by singer Arsene Delay. End a stressful holiday week with a soulful show of funk.

Tickets for the show are only $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Doors open at 8 p.m. and showtime is 9 p.m. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

