Things to do this Memorial Day weekend: Kendrick vs. Drake and ‘Bridgerton’ parties, plus more local events

Channel ‘Bridgerton’ at craft night this Thursday

Meet the ladies of Chapeaux at DIY Disco this Thursday, May 23.

Chapeaux Party will host a Bridgerton-themed night at DIY Disco this Thursday. Craft an extravagant or modest hat to sport while watching the latest episodes of the show. Enjoy cocktails or mocktails while constructing your personal headpiece.

The event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 and include one drink option and materials to create your craft. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate at a Memorial Day party this weekend

Head over to the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge May 24-26 for its Memorial Day Weekend Party with live music and a full lineup of events.

The event kicks off on Friday, May 24, with Chris Pryor and The Main Event; The Remnants perform on Saturday; and both The Drunk Uncles Band and Terrell Griffin and Velvet Audio will close out the live music out on Sunday. Attendees also have the option to enjoy a ticketed classic Sunday barbecue while swaying to the sounds of live jazz.

Times vary. Live music is open to the public and free to attend on Friday and Saturday, with the option to purchase food tickets as well. Barbecue tickets start at $20 on Sunday. Staycation packages start at $215. Call 225-925-224 to make reservations. Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Witness a battle over the mic this Friday

Choose your side of the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake this Friday, May 24, when Chelsea’s Live hosts Kendrick vs. Drake Night.

This tough battle will pit the two contemporary legends against each other, diving into their greatest hits, lyrical tracks, deep cuts and more. Spin Griffey will be spinning the tracks by the dueling “big two” all night long.

Kendrick vs. Drake Night starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Enjoy a cooling bike ride this Saturday

Grab your knee pads and helmets for a bike ride this Saturday, May 25.

Red Stick Farmers Market is partnering with Front Yard Bikes and Downtown East Social this Saturday for a bike-filled day at the market. At the farmers market, youth participants from Front Yard Bikes will be on-site offering bike repairs and free bike light giveaways from Downtown East Social Ride. Attendees can enter a raffle for a 26-inch beach cruiser bike valued at $400.

Bike Fresh, Bike Local starts at 8 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Red Stick Farmers Market is at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Visit the Garden of the Flags at the Capitol