225GIVES—Baton Rouge’s 24-hour online fundraiser supporting nonprofits—is tomorrow.

During the season of giving, you can show some love to your favorite Capital Region 501(c)(3) organizations. In 2020, 225GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits, with more than 6,800 donations made to 204 organizations over the course of the 24-hour campaign.

Early giving has been ongoing since Nov. 15, but the Capital Area United Way fundraising event officially goes live Tuesday, Nov. 30.