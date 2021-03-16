×
St. Patrick’s Day at Electric Depot, dessert cooking class and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Celebrate St. Paddy’s at Electric Depot on Wednesday

Electric Depot is getting festive for Baton Rouge’s favorite holiday. Enjoy live music, food from local vendors like Boru Ramen, and a selection of wares from local makers. Don’t forget your green!

The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is Wednesday, March 17, 5-8 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

Feel the burn and taste some brews on Wednesday

It’s your favorite combo! Spend St. Patrick’s Day at a free yoga class taught by local instructors on Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s lawn. While you’re at it, enjoy some craft beer. 

Yoga on the Lawn is Wednesday, March 17, 6-7 p.m. Find more information on Tin Roof’s Facebook page. 

Celebrate the Wearin’ of the Green virtually with WBRZ

Pour yourself a pint at home, and tune in to WBRZ-Channel 2 for its 90-minute special commemorating the Wearin’ of the Green parade’s 35-year history. The Wednesday, March 17, show starts at 11 a.m.

Parade founder Pat Shingleton and his son, anchor Michael Shingleton, will co-host the segment. The show will include new and archival footage, chronicling the parade’s history, its ties to Ireland and its impact on the community. It will revisit the one-year anniversary of the 2020 parade’s cancellation.

Watch on WBRZ+ 2.2, Cox 11, Eatel 2 or the station’s Roku App. Read a 225 story about the special here.

Learn how to make your favorite mini dessert with LCI on Thursday

What’s better than a bite-size, sweet petit-four? Now you can learn how to make them! Louisiana Culinary Institute’s trained and professional chefs will teach you how to perfect your petit-fours, so you can go home and wow your guests.

The petit-four class is Thursday, March 18, 5-8 p.m. Find more information and tickets on LCI’s website.


