St. Patrick’s Day at Electric Depot, dessert cooking class and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

Yoga on the Lawn is Wednesday, March 17, 6-7 p.m. Find more information on Tin Roof’s Facebook page.

Celebrate the Wearin’ of the Green virtually with WBRZ

Pour yourself a pint at home, and tune in to WBRZ-Channel 2 for its 90-minute special commemorating the Wearin’ of the Green parade’s 35-year history. The Wednesday, March 17, show starts at 11 a.m.

Parade founder Pat Shingleton and his son, anchor Michael Shingleton, will co-host the segment. The show will include new and archival footage, chronicling the parade’s history, its ties to Ireland and its impact on the community. It will revisit the one-year anniversary of the 2020 parade’s cancellation.

Watch on WBRZ+ 2.2, Cox 11, Eatel 2 or the station’s Roku App. Read a 225 story about the special here.

Learn how to make your favorite mini dessert with LCI on Thursday

What’s better than a bite-size, sweet petit-four? Now you can learn how to make them! Louisiana Culinary Institute’s trained and professional chefs will teach you how to perfect your petit-fours, so you can go home and wow your guests.

The petit-four class is Thursday, March 18, 5-8 p.m. Find more information and tickets on LCI’s website.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE