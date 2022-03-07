Spring into live music: Outdoor concert series and music festivals coming to Baton Rouge this season

#SXSP Fest

Beauvoir Park took a hiatus back in 2021 but is now ready to get back to the music. Starting March 11, you can catch two music-filled weekends at Beauvoir Park with the #SXSP Fest. This festival, also known as the South by St. Paddy’s Fest started as a way for the venue to showcase big national touring acts, the venue’s promoter J. Hover says. The festival is now back for its second year with 13 amazing acts over the course of seven days. “We’re excited to get back out this year and try it again,” Hover says. Check out the full lineup here. Also, be on the lookout for a family-friendly weekly concert series called Soulful Sundays which kicks off this Sunday, March 13.

Rock N Rowe

Beginning March 10, you can head to Perkins Rowe’s Town Square every Thursday for a show. This month’s acts include Rusty Yates Band, United We Jam, Smokehouse Porter, Mamie Porter and the Gutbucket Blues, and The Walrus – A Beatles Tribute Band. This series will rock through April 28. Check out the full lineup here. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs!

Live on Pointe

Starting March 11, you can enjoy an outdoor show every Friday at Pointe Marie, courtesy of musical acts like The Chee Weez, AM/FM Band, Chase Tyler Band and Clay Cormier and The Highway Boys. Concertgoers can enjoy music, food trucks and a cash bar.

Live After Five

Downtown Baton Rouge’s famous Friday concert series returns March 25. No matter what music you like, Live After Five has you covered with performances from every genre like cajun, rock, brass, funk, blues and so much more. This music series will take place on Fridays through May 6. Check out the lineup and find more information here.

Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Head out to downtown April 23 and 24 for two full days of great music from blues legends. This iconic festival has been rocking the Capital City since 1981 and is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country. After two canceled fests in 2020 and 2021, Executive Director Kim Neustrom says she’s excited for people to “sing, dance and celebrate the blues in the most joyous way possible in downtown Baton Rouge.” Though this fest is free, you can support the blues by purchasing merchandise like commemorative pins and posters. Find more information about this festival here.

