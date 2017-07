Spanish Moon’s annual ’80s Night Prom is back.

The event returns Friday, July 21. Wear your best ’80s prom attire, because Spanish Moon will be crowning a new Prom King and Queen.

DJs ZE IDOLIST and GOSHZILLA will be spinning the best dance tunes of the 1980s.

Doors open at 9 p.m, and ladies drink free until 10 p.m. $7 cover. Prom lasts all night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Spanish Moon is at 1109 Highland Road.