For more than two decades, singer-songwriter Paula Cole has churned out hit after hit, all the while adding more and more fans to her following.

Now, you have a chance to see her perform hits new and old—Manship Theatre will host the singer this Thursday.

Famous for hits like “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait” (the theme song of the television show Dawson’s Creek), Cole has released eight full-length studio albums. Most recently, she released Ballads, a return to her first loves of jazz and folk. On Ballads, Cole performs iconic tracks from Billie Holiday to Bob Dylan, culminating in a 20-song collection of American classics from the ’30s to the ’60s. The album was funded entirely through Kickstarter, raising $76,899.

Cole first gained international exposure when she filled in for Sinead O’Connor on the last two legs of Peter Gabriel’s Secret World Tour. A video of the tour was released as Secret World Live, with Cole covering all the female vocals—the video took home the Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video in 1996.

To see Cole in action, head to Manship Theatre on Thursday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets prices vary by seating location—purchase your passes here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Check out Cole performing a stripped-down version of “I Don’t Want to Wait” earlier this year: