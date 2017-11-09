Get a head start on your Christmas shopping this weekend at Mistletoe Market, an annual holiday shopping extravaganza with more than 120 vendors.

Peruse a variety of products, including candles, jewelry, cookbooks, purses, cosmetics, children’s clothing, hair bows, bath products and food. A few of the vendors you can expect to see include Sassy & Classy, Stacey Blanchard Designs, Lolipop Cakes, Stella & Dot, Tias and The Art of Wood. With such an extensive list of products and merchants, it won’t be hard to find something for everyone on your list.

Eighteen years ago, the market emerged as an opportunity for area businesswomen and entrepreneurs to display their craft. Since then, the market has grown in size and popularity, becoming one of the largest Christmas shows in the Baton Rouge area.

Admission is $6. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cheering for Breanna Foundation, which fights against childhood cancer by raising funds for research, spreading awareness and supporting children and families.

Mistletoe Market will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. The market will be held at the Belle of Baton Rouge at 103 France St.