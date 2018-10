Ever wonder what it’s like to turn into a zombie? 225 Magazine staffers Mark Clements and Katelyn Oglesby take you behind the scenes at one of the world’s scariest haunted houses, the 13th Gate, to find out what it takes to be terrifying.

Follow along as the two go through planning, costuming and makeup before being transformed into zombies for the night to take on the task of scaring guests.

Read on for the full story.