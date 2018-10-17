The 13th Gate crew transform our staffers into scare actors

Ever wonder what it’s like to turn into a zombie? 225 Magazine staffers Mark Clements and Katelyn Oglesby take you behind the scenes at one of the world’s scariest haunted houses, the 13th Gate, to find out what it takes to be terrifying.

Follow along as the two go through planning, costuming and makeup before being transformed into zombies for the night to take on the task of scaring guests.

The 13th Gate has been a Baton Rouge staple for 25 years and has solidified itself as one of the scariest haunted houses in the country along the way. It’s ranked as high as No. 1 in the country in previous years and currently sits as the 4th scariest in America, according to HauntWorld. Locals have come to know the iconic spot for its screams and scares, but what few know the amount of effort it takes to make the magic happen.

Today, we take you behind the scenes to you what becoming a monster is all about. Check out the video below!

Liked this video and want to see more? Don’t forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook to catch all the latest videos as we release them! You can also follow @225batonrouge on Instagram and Twitter for more updates on these videos and much more. Thanks for watching!

Want more 13th Gate? Check out our flashlight-only tour of the haunted house from last year’s October issue.