This Sunday, ring in the Lunar New Year at Vinh Phat Market on Florida Boulevard.

The Lunar New Year signifies the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, New Year’s falls on Feb. 16, as we enter the year of the Dog.

The holiday has turned into a festival, which spans over three weeks. During this time, deities and ancestors are honored, families gather and clean the house to rid themselves of evil spirits and make room for good fortune, among other traditions.

Sunday’s event includes dancing lions, drums, and, in typical New Year’s fashion, fireworks. Dancers will perform a traditional lion dance, in which they don a lion costume and mimic the movements of a lion.

The dance, which is performed in Chinese culture and many Asian countries, is believed to bring good luck and fortune—perfect for the New Year. As a symbol of power, the lion chases away evil spirits and brings happiness and longevity.

Attendees are encouraged to bring ear plugs and small cash to “feed the lions.” The funds raised will be donated to the lion dance troupe’s non-profit.

The Lion Dance begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Vinh Phat Market. The market is at 12351 Florida Blvd.