Tonight, come out for some laughs at Raise the Woof-Comedy for a Cause.

The night will be jam-packed with standup comedy but also serves as a fundraiser for Spay Baton Rouge, which strives to reduce the number of homeless and unwanted cats and dogs in the area. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has helped fix more than 15,600 cats and dogs.

Comedian James Uloth is headlining the even. Two other comedians, Chase Mayers and Josh Watts, will be giving performances as well. The event will also include a silent auction, raffle, wine pull and live music by Chris House. Light hors d’oeurves will be served, and guests can visit the cash bar.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased here.

The fifth annual Raise the Woof-Comedy for a Cause is tonight, May 24, 7-10 p.m., at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave.