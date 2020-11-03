It’s November! The chilly morning air is upon us. Halloween decor is no more. And we’re all looking ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Of course, we’re also looking for escapes during the hectic holiday season. Might we suggest our digital exclusive guide: 225 Things to Do in a Pandemic.

The 48-page guide brings you ideas for venturing out, with extra cleaning and disinfecting, sanitizer and masks, social distancing and other pandemic protocols in place.

And in the guide, you’ll find plenty of ways to celebrate fall, from nature hikes to museums to all the warm and hearty comfort food you can eat at local restaurants.

Click the viewer below to read or download the issue. 225 Things to Do in a Pandemic is sponsored by BREC, the East Baton Rouge Public Library, Window World and Raising Cane’s.