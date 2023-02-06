Photos: Krewe of Oshun parade and festival kick off Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

Krewe of Oshun officially kicked off Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras season this past Saturday, Feb. 4, in Scotlandville with a theme of “Black Excellence.”

The parade was followed by a festival on Howell Boulevard, with live music and performances by local artists, plus vendors selling items like food, clothing, jewelry, books and gifts. Arts and crafts stations gave children the chance to make their own Mardi Gras throws, while adults could connect with community resources at sponsors’ tables .

225 contributing photographer Hannah Leger captured all the fun. Check out 225‘s images below, and find more info about the krewe on Instagram.