Photos: Creative costumes spotted at this year’s Surreal Salon Soiree

  • By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
  • Photography by Ariana Allison

Correction: This article has been updated since its original publication to correct the spelling of Kate Blalock and Jonathan Palmisano’s names. 225 regrets the error.

The 15th iteration of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon Soiree returned Saturday, Jan. 21, in grand, creative fashion. The event, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, celebrates pop-surrealist and lowbrow art movement in conjunction with the gallery’s annual Surreal Salon exhibit.

This year’s exhibit features 80 works from 62 artists hailing from 21 U.S. states and 8 countries. And, as evidenced by the photos below, the attendees at the soiree added to the collection by donning pieces of art all their own.  Keep reading to see some of the boldest costumes of the night. And click here for more on how the Surreal Salon Soiree came to be.

Jean Lowrey “Pothead” and Bill Lowrey “The Eyes Have It”
Catey Riddick and Claire Samaha as “Egg Couture”
Various costumes at the Surreal Salon Soiree
Claudine Diamond “The Evolution of Yayoi Kusuma”
Trè Haydel wearing “The Black Bombadil” created by his daughter Harper Haydel
Chelsea Borruano “Two Faced” and Darian Graivshark “Raining Cats”
Kate Blalock “White trash” and Jonathan Palmisano “Silver spoon”
William and Kristin Thompson “Eyes,” Mariajose Bosanko and Yann Kerevel “Plantas”
Cara Kearns in “To All the Cats I’ve Loved Before” based on her artwork
Kate Guillot “Eyes Always on Floral”
Leah Schwartzman in costume inspired by “To All the Cats I’ve Loved Before” and Janis Souvestre in costume inspired by the pothos plant and “A Dissection by Moonlight”
A devilish onlooker