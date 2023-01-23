Photos: Creative costumes spotted at this year’s Surreal Salon Soiree

Correction: This article has been updated since its original publication to correct the spelling of Kate Blalock and Jonathan Palmisano’s names. 225 regrets the error.

The 15th iteration of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon Soiree returned Saturday, Jan. 21, in grand, creative fashion. The event, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, celebrates pop-surrealist and lowbrow art movement in conjunction with the gallery’s annual Surreal Salon exhibit.

This year’s exhibit features 80 works from 62 artists hailing from 21 U.S. states and 8 countries. And, as evidenced by the photos below, the attendees at the soiree added to the collection by donning pieces of art all their own. Keep reading to see some of the boldest costumes of the night. And click here for more on how the Surreal Salon Soiree came to be.