Fall is usually the time when the Baton Rouge performing arts scene really gets going with opening night galas, fundraising events and some of its biggest productions of the year.

Of course, COVID-19 happened and all that changed. Now, the Capital City’s many arts organizations are struggling with the financial hardships of a spring of canceled shows. And they are heading into the fall trying to figure out how to still bring great art and great talent to the stage for local audiences while keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind.

We wrote about how local arts groups are reevaluating their seasons for our September 2020 issue.

And we’ve also got a guide you can check out here to all the events your favorite performing arts groups still have planned this fall, as well as how to check out their work online. From Baton Rouge Gallery to Opéra Louisiane, there are plenty of things still going on this fall to help fill up your social schedule. And there are also plenty of ways you can still support them.

After all, art and creative pursuits were a big way many of us got through the coronavirus shutdown.