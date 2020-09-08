The need for community has grown this year more than ever before. Which makes our sister publication inRegister‘s annual Women with a Cause issue feel particularly meaningful.

The December 2020 issue will recognize women who have made a difference in these trying times. If you know a Baton Rouge-area woman who goes above and beyond to dedicate her time and talents to a charitable cause or nonprofit organization, please share the details of her selfless work with the inRegister staff. Nominations for Women with a Cause will be open until Oct. 10. Fill out the form here to help the magazine shine a light on these extraordinary women within our community and the great work being done for those in need.

To learn more about inRegister’s Women with a Cause, check out previous honorees here: 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

