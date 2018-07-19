Snakes, lizards, turtles and more will be lounging around the Lamar Dixon Expo Center this weekend at Repticon, the premier reptile and exotic animal convention in the United States.

Repticon visits dozens of cities across 17 states every year, with three stops in Louisiana—this year’s Lafayette convention takes place Dec. 8-9, and New Orleans’ is Dec. 15-16.

At any of Repticon’s stops, attendees are able to purchase reptiles and exotic pets directly from breeders at prices far lower than most other vendors. Patrons can also meet the animals face-to-face, learning about them in live seminars. Of course, supplies, feeders, cages and merchandise will also be available for purchase, so if you’ve been thinking about getting a scaly friend of your own, there’s no better time than this weekend. Reptile experts eager to dole out advice will be available to chat with on-site for the duration of the event.

The convention will be open Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (with VIP entry at 9 a.m.) and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Find a full schedule of presentations and activities here.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12, while children younger than 5 get in for free. One- and two-day tickets will be available for purchase at the door, and VIP tickets can be purchased online here. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.