The Makers Market’s new location, a paddle day on the bayou and more events in BR this week

  • By Caroline Hebert

Take an organizing class Tuesday with the East Baton Parish Library

The local library provides a class to help those who need assistance with time management on Tuesday, April 13, 2-3 p.m., in the Main Library at Goodwood’s large meeting room. This class will educate attendees on the five-step EMEND organizing method. 

Find more information here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. 

Check out the MidCity Makers Market at its new location this Friday

This Friday, April 16, MidCity Makers Market will be set up in its new home at The Market at Circa 1857. The event will be 6-9 p.m. and feature music from Denton & Delights and all of your favorite Makers Market vendors. Parking will be available at Dufrocq Elementary School.

For more information, click hereThe Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St. 

Paddle away at Bayou Fountain on Saturday

BREC Outdoor Adventure will host a paddling program for intermediate to experienced paddlers on Saturday, April 17. The paddling experience will be on Bayou Fountain at Highland Road Community Park, and participants must be 12 years or older. 

For more information, click hereHighland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road.

Browse works at the April edition of Brickyard South’s Yard Art 

Brickyard South will be hosting Yard Art on Sunday, April 18, 4-7 p.m. There will be local art, crawfish and live music to ensure a perfect Sunday. 

For more information, click hereBrickyard South is at at 174 South Blvd. 


