The Makers Market’s new location, a paddle day on the bayou and more events in BR this week

Take an organizing class Tuesday with the East Baton Parish Library

The local library provides a class to help those who need assistance with time management on Tuesday, April 13, 2-3 p.m., in the Main Library at Goodwood’s large meeting room. This class will educate attendees on the five-step EMEND organizing method.

Find more information here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Check out the MidCity Makers Market at its new location this Friday

This Friday, April 16, MidCity Makers Market will be set up in its new home at The Market at Circa 1857. The event will be 6-9 p.m. and feature music from Denton & Delights and all of your favorite Makers Market vendors. Parking will be available at Dufrocq Elementary School.