LSU vs. Southern, Kids Makers Market, wine tasting and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Get some fresh groceries Thursday

Start your day by heading over to the Pennington Biomedical Research Center for the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Shop fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to elevate your meals. You can also pick up homemade items like fruit jams, chicken salads and cheeses. Meet local growers and fill your kitchen with items grown close to home.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. until noon. This event is free and open to the public. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road.

Groove with Johnny Gill Friday

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Gill is bringing all his R&B hits to the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Sept. 9.

Though Gill has grown as an artist since being discovered at age 16, he’s sure to play all his classic songs along with some newer ones off of his latest albums. Come and hear songs like “My, My, My” and “Perfect Combination.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Taste old- and new-world wines Friday

Martin Wine & Spirits is offering a unique wine-tasting experience this Friday, Sept. 9.

Enjoy wines from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, South America and the United States. Tasters will try old world wines paired with their new world counterpart from each destination. Pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc, chardonnay and more will be poured to pair with light appetizers,

The wine tasting is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine & Spirits is at 6463 Moss Side Lane.

Witness a battle in Baton Rouge Saturday

Tiger Stadium will host one of the most exciting games this season when the LSU Tigers take on the Southern University Jaguars for the first time this Saturday, Sept. 10.

Come out and watch as two of Baton Rouge’s most beloved teams compete for all the bragging rights—and what’s sure to be a halftime show to remember, as LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland and Southern’s Human Jukebox play the classic tunes and fight songs.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Check out LSU Football’s website for more game day info.

Come support creative kiddos Saturday

Mid-City Artisans is holding a Kids Makers Market this Saturday, Sept. 10, that showcases the work of young makers ages 6 to 17.

Register your children to participate and meet other artsy friends, or bring them to the market to create in the Craft Room for $5. This market is a great introduction for children who want to showcase their creativity or sell their art or culinary work.

Kids Makers Market is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mid-City Artisans is at 515 Mouton St.