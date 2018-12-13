A special holiday show titled “Let It Snow!” is touring the region this week in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s traveling Discovery Dome installment. You can catch a showing this Thursday at the temporary River Center Branch Library on Third Street.

The show features timeless holiday classic by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Burl Ives and Brenda Lee. The soundtrack will be accompanied by full dome animations, a laser show and special effects, culminating in a unique planetarium-esque holiday experience.

Attendees of “Let It Snow!” can also expect a massive multimedia finale curated by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

To attend the River Center Branch Library’s installment of the show, stop by the library between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The library is at 447 N. Third St.

If you can’t make it on Thursday, check out where else “Let It Snow!” is stopping.