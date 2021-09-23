Lots to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, a wellness market and more

Jam out to Colony House on Friday

Get your indie rock fix from Colony House at Mid City Ballroom this Friday, Sept. 24.

Enjoy a new, genuine twist on rock ‘n’ roll from this Nashville quartet. The group is known to perform all their hits, including “You Know It,” which gained massive popularity on TikTok. Whether you know one song or know them all, you’ll be singing along to Colony House.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased here. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m. with the show taking place at 8 p.m. Check out more information about Colony House here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Have a relaxing shopping trip with a makers pop-up Saturday

Head down to Electric Depot this Saturday, Sept. 26, for a day of local shopping. This month’s market theme is wellness.

Electric Depot and Sweet Baton Rouge are partnering with local wellness businesses to promote good health and good vibes in Baton Rouge. The day of local wellness will start in the morning with a community workout before the vendors open their pop-up shops.

The community workout is 9-10 a.m., and the market will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More information about Saturday’s wellness events can be found here. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

Enjoy a free concert at Sunday in the Park

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off its outdoor fall concert series this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2-5 p.m., at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza.

Sunday’s performer is the band Robin Barnes & the Fiya Birds. Lead singer Robin Barnes is known to many as the “Songbird of New Orleans,” and she will be bringing her contemporary jazz style to Baton Rouge.

These concerts are free all fall long. The rest of the lineup can be found here. The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St.

Unleash your inner cat lady at CatVideoFest Sunday

Whether you’re a cat person or not, we can all agree that we love to watch a good, viral cat video from time to time. This Sunday, Sept. 26, the Manship Theatre is bringing you a compilation film of the best cat moments.

The film was curated from countless submissions of clumsy cats and fierce felines—and it’s sure to be entertaining for all ages. CatVideoFest is partnered with Cat Haven, a local nonprofit animal rescue group that has saved more than 13,000 cats since its establishment.

CatVideoFest starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9.50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Pair your reading with music with the Listening Library Sunday

The Baton Rouge Concert Band will join forces with the East Baton Rouge Parish’s Main Library at Goodwood to bring a new sound to some reading classics this Sunday, Sept. 26, 5-6:30 p.m.

The BRCB will play songs inspired by stories like The Raven, Sleeping Beauty, Gulliver’s Travels and more. Stop in to the library to catch up on some of the featured books before enjoying the concert.

Tickets are free, but you must register through Eventbrite. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE