Local travel agent talks tips for vacations during COVID times

If you haven’t taken one already, a vacation might be well overdue to make up for the lost opportunities of 2020. While COVID still poses significant public health concerns, many wonder if it is safe or even possible to travel during a pandemic.

It’s no secret that travel increases the possibility of contracting and spreading the virus, and that the CDC recommends postponing travel as the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus—however, if you decide to catch a flight or take a road trip, there are precautions to keep in mind to ensure minimal spread of COVID-19.

For advice on how to safely travel in the midst of a pandemic, inRegister spoke to travel advisor Kristin Diehl for her expertise on trip preparation, as well as her suggested destinations.