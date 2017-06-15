By the time this month is over, we’ll have crowned the newest class of Best of 225 Awards winners.

To help us congratulate them, come to Curbside on Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m., for Hot Off the Press. Flip through the first copies of our July issue while sampling Curbside’s sliders, tots and boozy shakes.

There will be live music by After 8, and local artist Stephanie Torregrossa will be doing live paintings. Dudley DeBosier will be providing $30 vouchers for Uber rides for those who register for them, making parking—and safety—easier for everyone.

And since we know you will be asking us at the event, here’s an explanation of who chose the Best of 225 Awards winners: It was you! If you voted and participated in the nomination process, that is. Earlier this year, all residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses through our website. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by 225 readers.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.