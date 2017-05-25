The June 28 Hot off the Press party will be hosted at Curbside in Mid City. Photo by Collin Richie

Want to be the first to find out who took home this year’s Best of 225 Awards? Want to try some delicious Curbside burgers at the same time? You can do all of that and more at next month’s Hot Off the Press party.

Join us Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m., for the Best of 225 celebration at Curbside. There will be live music, entertainment, drinks—and, of course, all those tasty burgers, tots, truffle Parm fries and Boozie Shakes. Come belly up to the bar or chill out on the patio with us!

Voting and nominations for Best of 225 were open in more than 60 categories February through early April. Nominations from the general public led us to the top nominees in each category, and then the winners were chosen through another round of open voting. That means the nominees and the winners were all chosen by you!

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.