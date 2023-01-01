January 2023’s calendar of can’t-miss events in Baton Rouge

11-15

Celebrate Jewish film

The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival screens at the Manship Theatre, showcasing four unique films that aim to educate and celebrate diversity. Though each film is different, every story explores themes of Jewish culture. Diversify your film watching by immersing yourself in this film series. brjff.com

12

Arts Council makes 50 years

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is having a big birthday. It’s celebrating its five decades in a big way: the annual Music-Performance-Art-Community event at its downtown headquarters. Bust out your groovy gear, because this party is disco-themed—just like any good party would have been back when the organization was established in 1973. Enjoy a night of bites, drinks and art entertainment. artsbr.org

14 + 15

On the right foot

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run into the new year with the Louisiana Marathon. This race begins downtown and brings participants through town on winding routes. All runners are welcome, as races range from a children’s 1-mile to a complete marathon of 26.2 miles. thelouisianamarathon.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Cozy up with Winter Storytimes at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. there will be stories, songs and activities for all ages. Relax as your kiddos are occupied for 25-minute storytimes. wbrpl.com

Jan. 19

Bowl for a cause with the Strike Out ALS event at Red Stick Social. This event aims to support those living with ALS, as well as those who take care of them. Pro baseball players, and Catholic High School alums, Aaron and Austin Nola are also expected to make a special appearance. redsticksocial.com

Jan. 19

Take the guesswork out of supper time with a Pop Up Dinner at Red Stick Spice Co. The teaching kitchen will be the dining room as participants sit down and enjoy a five-course meal. Owner and chef Anne Milneck welcomes guest chef Matthew Stansbury for a delicious night, served with wine and finished with fresh tea from SoGo Tea Bar. redstickspice.com

MORE EVENTS

Subscribe to our newsletter 225 Daily for our twice-weekly roundups of events. 225batonrouge.com/225daily

On the Road

New Orleans

Jan. 6: Mardi Gras parades kick off, mardigrasneworleans.com/parades

Jan. 6-8: Fan Expo New Orleans pop culture event, fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans

Jan. 14: Miss Universe, missuniverse.com

Lafayette

Jan. 20: Cody Johnson at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

Jan. 25-Feb. 1: Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, cinemaonthebayou.com

Jan. 28: The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off in Opelousas, thegumbofoundation.org

Arts Best Bets

Jan. 12

Australian-American entertainer Gregg Turkington’s character Neil Hamburger is headed to the stage at Chelsea’s Live for a night of comedy and entertainment. Come laugh as Hamburger engages the crowd with question-and-answer jokes. chelseaslive.com

Jan. 20

The Family Dinner Comedy troupe is back with another Spoof Night at the Manship Theatre. This time the group is spoofing a film from the popular Harry Potter franchise. Come watch the film as the comedians heckle and give commentary, scene after scene. manshiptheatre.org

Jan. 20, 22 + 26-29

Theatre Baton Rouge presents Mart Crowley’s play The Boys in the Band. This production follows a group of gay men as they celebrate a birthday party for one of the characters. The comedic show turns into a drama as the night goes on and things quickly take a turn. theatrebr.org

Jan. 26

Join the Baton Rouge Symphony for Symphonie Fantastique at the Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theatre. This show welcomes award-winning conductor Adam Johnson to the stage, known for his presence at the podium as conductor. brso.org

Music Best Bets

Jan. 14

Chelsea’s Live is commemorating its first year of business with an anniversary show. Grammy-nominated New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas will take the stage for the celebration. chelseaslive.com

Jan. 6

Come hear some bluegrass music at Manship Theatre as The Hillbenders take the stage. This acoustic band has been playing since 2008, with its ability to blend rock ‘n’ roll with bluegrass music for a unique concert experience. manshiptheatre.org

Jan. 20

Go, (Trombone) Shorty! The New Orleans artist is headed to Baton Rouge with his band Orleans Avenue. Though he is known for playing the trombone, this multitalented artist is known to play more than one instrument. Don’t miss out on your chance to see this Louisiana legend live onstage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

Jan. 21

Take it back to the ’70s with the Little River Band at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Jam out to all of the band’s hits from its long career, like “Reminiscing” and “Lonesome Lover.” lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the January 2023 issue of 225 magazine.