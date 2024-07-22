This week in Baton Rouge: Art at Lunch, The Crescent Circus, a tequila tasting and more

Listen to live music on Tuesday

Experience the Eddie Smith Band on Tuesday, July 23, at On the Half Shell in Prairieville.

The Eddie Smith Band plays an energetic mix of music, including swamp pop, blues, country, classic rock, oldies and current chart hits. Enjoy the music while digging into the restaurant’s Louisiana seafood and popular chargrilled oysters.

The band will play from 6:30-9:30 p.m. On the Half Shell is at 37390 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Learn about gospel music on Wednesday

Join Professor Joyce Jackson on Wednesday, July 24, at the LSU Museum of Art for a lesson on gospel music.

Jackson, chair and an endowed professor at LSU’s School of Geography and Anthropology, will take attendees on a journey through the history of the genre as she presents “Black Gospel Music: A Catalyst for Survival.” Guests can bring their lunches—water and sodas will be provided.

Art at Lunch is from noon to 1 p.m. and is free to attend. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. on the third floor. Find more information here.

Catch the circus on Wednesday

Bring the kids to the West Feliciana Parish Library this Wednesday, July 24, to catch performances by The Crescent Circus.

The New Orleans-based duo will put on their popular act that combines magic, circus arts, and comedy at two shows, about an hour each. Founded by husband-and-wife team Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun, Crescent Circus has entertained audiences around the world, and has even made an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Crescent Circus at the West Feliciana Parish Library is from 9:45-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. The shows are geared toward children ages 6-11. The West Feliciana Parish Library is at 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. Find more info here.

Taste tequilas on Thursday

Head over to Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine on Thursday, July 25, for its Tequila Tasting Seminar.

The event is part of Mestizo’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which include a Buffet Extravaganza in August and a Tequila Dinner in September. Learn more about the spirit while also enjoying appetizers from the restaurant at this event.

The Tequila Tasting Seminar is from 5-8 p.m. It costs $45 per person. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. Find more information here.