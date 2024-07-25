This weekend in Baton Rouge: Arts For EveryBody; BROC, Rock & Wine and more events

It’s ‘Burnin’ Up’ on Friday

Put your boy band knowledge to the test at DIY Disco on Friday, July 26, for Finish the Lyrics: Boy Band Trivia Night.

Test your memory on featured bands the Backstreet Boys, ‘N Sync, Jonas Brothers, One Direction and more. First place will win a $50 gift card and second place will win a $20 gift card. DIY Disco trivia nights offer happy hour craft menus and a regular craft menu throughout the night.

Crafting begins at 6:30 p.m., and trivia will begin at 7 p.m. with the night wrapping up around 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made for spots at the event. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information here.

Witness the ‘Speed of Sound’ Friday

Experience the music of Coldplay like never before at Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay this Friday, July 26, at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.

Under the gentle glow of candlelight, listen to instrumental versions of Coldplay’s greatest hits such as “Fix You,” “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” and more.

Shows are at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $35 to $49. Broadmoor United Methodist is at 10230 Mollylea Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Network with fellow duck hunters all weekend

Calling all duck hunters. Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo this weekend, from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28.

Duck hunters and aficionados can experience informative seminars, special events, exhibitions and more. Delta Waterfowl will have experts in the fields of duck production, waterfowl habitat conservation and the future of hunting heritage presenting daily.

Each day of the expo has different hours: Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Shop ’til you drop Saturday

Perkins Rowe is hosting an Influencer Closet Sale on Saturday, July 27.

Seven local influencers from the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas will be set up inside the corner space next to Body Sculpt Barre Studio. Shoppers will be able to meet some of their favorite influencers in person and shop high-end, stylish items at lower prices. Guests can expect refreshments, a photo wall, live music, pop ups and more.

The Influencer Closet Sale will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All sales are final and will be conducted through Venmo. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Head to the new (Neighbor) Hood Fest on Saturday

Celebrate community at the Main Library at Goodwood for (Neighbor) Hood Fest on Saturday, July 27.

In this family-friendly celebration of Baton Rouge’s diverse neighborhoods, enjoy live music from headliner Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, watch films with panel discussions and tour a vendor’s village and food court.

This event is from noon-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here, and read 225‘s preview of the event here.

Wine and dine Saturday

On Saturday, July 27, head over to Tiger Stadium for BROC, Rock & Wine.

This event supports the BROC Foundation’s Athletic Training Outreach Program all while celebrating the best of wine, food, music and sports. Guests can enjoy a wine walk with panoramic views of Tiger Stadium, a spread of food provided by local restaurants and live music performed by Blue Verse. Attendees can also participate in the live and silent auction featuring an exclusive collection of packages and experiences available for bidding.

This event is from 6-10 p.m. General admission tickets are $125 and VIP tickets are $200. Tiger Stadium is at 165 S. Stadium Drive. Find more information here.

See an art show Saturday

On Saturday, July 27, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge celebrates Arts For EveryBody, a national campaign from One Nation/One Project. Celebrated in 18 cities across the country, this campaign strives to show how research and data prove the arts can lead to healthier people and communities.

Around the Capital Region, artmaking and health initiatives will respond to the idea that “There’s no place like home.” Artists of all genres will engage with community members through presentations and performances. Learn to basket-weave, watch an opera show, take a photography workshop and so much more.

This event is from noon-6 p.m. It is free and open to the public and will be spread across various venues in the Capital Region. Find more information here, and RSVP for the events here.

Brunch over some girl talk Sunday

Crack up at the comedy of some “bawdy broads” at Girl Talk Comedy Brunch this Sunday, July 28. Enjoy food, mimosas and mocktails by Belli Catering and Aunt Mel’s Baking at Garden House Baton Rouge, a new venue launched last fall by Nancy Noonan. New Orleans native comic The Mighty King will take the stage with J. Smith and Danielle Moreau in the show produced and hosted by Gloria McConnell.