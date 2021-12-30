January 2022 – Calendar of Events in Baton Rouge

Join the Baton Rouge Gallery as it welcomes back an annual art exhibit, Surreal Salon. The exhibit celebrates its 14th year of spotlighting works from global pop surrealist and lowbrow movement artists. And on Jan. 22, the gallery will host the in-person Surreal Salon Soiree with visual art and live musical performances. Guests and artists are encouraged to channel their own pop surrealist visions with fun costumes. batonrougegallery.org

JAN. 12-17

Honoring MLK Day in BR

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Monday, Jan. 17, a series of events across the city celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022. The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the City of Baton Rouge are partnering with several organizations to host the events. From a prayer breakfast to craft workshops and arts exhibits to the returning MLK Festival, you can find find the full calendar of events at mlkholidaybr.com/event/mlk-festival.

JAN. 13-15

Celebrate a rock ‘n’ roll legend

Calling all fans of the King. The King Creole Elvis Festival is bringing three days of fun and entertainment to the Embassy Suites Baton Rouge. Elvis fans of all ages can enjoy a variety of shows that will feature the world’s best Elvis impersonators.

ETAfestivals.com

JAN. 15-16

Get your run on

Dust off your running shoes, and get ready for the Louisiana Marathon. Starting in downtown Baton Rouge, the marathon’s routes will take runners across the city. Race lovers of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up and participate in any of the five races over the weekend, ranging from 1-mile to a full marathon of 26.2 miles. thelouisianamarathon.com

JAN. 20

MPAC is back

Celebrate the grand opening of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center building in downtown Baton Rouge with the Music-Performance-Art-Community event. Experience and enjoy all forms of art in one place on one night, from music to visual art to local dance, not to mention food and beverages from Baton Rouge restaurants ad caterers. The event, originally started by 225 and inRegister in 2014 and later taken over by the Arts Council, was rescheduled from last fall due to the pandemic. artsbr.org

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Bring the whole family down to the Blue Zoo Baton Rouge inside the Mall of Louisiana for weekly special aquarium shows. The aquatic zoo offers a variety of shows that teach children about underwater animals and provide whimsical storytimes, from mermaid and pirate shows to snake shows and diving shows. batonrouge.bluezoo.us/attractions

All month

Get crafty with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Grab-and-Geaux crafts series. Set up at different libraries throughout the week, the events bring different types of craft opportunities for children of all ages, complete with kits of supplies and instructions. From coffee sugar scrubs to magnetic moon mirrors, there’s always something new to make. Find the full schedule at ebrpl.com

Jan. 2

Start your year off with a new adventure downtown during First Free Sunday. Participating museums like LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation

just outside downtown all provide free admission. visitbatonrouge.com

Jan. 4

Don’t miss out on the last time to cheer on the LSU Tigers in their 2021 season. The Tigers are headed to Houston to battle against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Take a trip to Texas to see the Bayou Bengals’ last game, or find a local sports bar to catch the game on a big screen. lsusports.net

Jan. 22

Kick off the new year with some local shopping at Mid City Makers Market. Enjoy food and music as you browse the talent of Baton Rouge’s talented crafters, makers and creators. midcitymakersmarket.com

On the Road

New Orleans

Jan. 1:

Baylor vs. Ole Miss at The Allstate Sugar Bowl, allstatesugarbowl.org

Jan. 6:

Twelfth Night Celebrations, neworleans.com

Jan. 25:

Still Woozy performs at Joy Theatre, thejoytheater.com

Lafayette

Jan. 8

Second Saturday Art Walk, downtownlafayette.org

Jan. 29

Opelousas Gumbo Cookoff, find it on Facebook

ARTS BEST BETS

ALL MONTH

Explore how interstate construction in Baton Rouge in the 1960s displaced Black residents and businesses in Old South Baton Rouge through “The Yellow Book” exhibition and the photography of Johanna Warwick at the Capitol Park Museum. The exhibition continues until Feb. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org

ALL MONTH

East Baton Rouge Parish students can join the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for a weekly art class with Try Arts Tuesday. Each Tuesday will focus on a different form of art, from painting to dancing, held in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. artsbr.org

ALL MONT H

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum showcases dollhouses, models and more from its permanent collection in “Playing House.” lasm.org

UNTIL Jan. 9

West Baton Rouge Museum features photos from Johnny Cash’s infamous visit to Folsom Prison in an exhibition titled ”1968: A Folsom Redemption.” westbatonrougemuseum.org

JAN. 12-1 6

The 16th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival returns to the Manship Theatre. Educational documentaries and dramas will showcase Jewish experiences through movies and film. brjff.com

JAN. 29

Local contemporary dance studio Of Moving Colors, presents its January production “Kick it Out…Around the World” at the Manship Theatre. The event gives young dancers the chance to learn and perform alongside professional dancers. ofmovingcolors.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

JAN. 7- 9

Manship’s Musical Encore Series presents “I’m Every Woman,” a fun production at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre showcasing the music of influential women from the 1960s through the 1980s. If you’re a fan of Carole King, Diana Ross or Donna Summer, you won’t want to miss this show. manshiptheatre.org

JAN. 14

Want to experience genuine Louisiana swamp funk? Then you’ll want to check out The Iceman Special at the newly opened Chelsea’s Live. Formed in New Orleans, The Iceman Special psychedelic funk four-piece group brings whimsical shows of “organized chaos” and creative visuals. chelseaslive.com

JAN. 15

L’Auberge Hotel & Casino is bringing the iconic sounds of The Marshall Tucker Band to Baton Rouge, playing all of its classic hits like “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” lbatonrouge.com

JAN. 2 8

Get ready to rock with Indiana’s own Mock Orange at Chelsea’s Live. The emo-rock band is bringing its “The World is a Mess” tour to Baton Rouge. chelseaslive.com

This article was originally published in the January 2022 issue of 225 magazine.