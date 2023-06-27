Summer officially started last week but Baton Rouge residents have been feeling the heat for months. Before the sweltering season’s arrival, there have been scorching temps, sunny days, high humidity and heat advisories letting us know that summer was on its way.

Now that the hot weather is in full swing, it’s time to find activities and treats that make it a little more bearable. Though most would love to curl up under a ceiling fan or blast the cool AC indoors, there are plenty of other ways to beat the heat while getting out and about around town.

Whether it’s cooling down with an icy dessert or enjoying a day in the water, here are six ways to enjoy the season before summer melts away.

1. Do some local shopping at a new spot.

Find solace in the air conditioning of local retail stores for a day out that won’t make you melt. Yes, retail therapy can break the bank, but at least indoor shoppers won’t have to break a sweat. Browse Baton Rouge small businesses and visit some of the area’s newest shops like Norah, Fleurty Girl and Shop House. Or search items to help make summer more enjoyable like ballcaps, tank tops and this hot weather-inspired shirt from Hey Penelope.

2. Take home a pint or ice cream cake from Gail’s Fine Ice Cream.

Almost nothing beats frozen ice cream on a hot day. And now Gail’s Fine Ice Cream has two new ice cream items that can purchased in advance and enjoyed with friends—or all by yourself. As of this summer, the popular Perkins Road dessert shop started selling ice cream cakes and pints of their fan-favorite flavors, like Little Monsters, Cortada Crunch and Lemon Berry Ice box Pie.

3. Make a splash at BREC parks.

Round up the whole family for a cool outing to BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. This waterpark features something for everyone like the Shockwave, water slides and splash pads. There’s also a lazy river and plenty of pool space to play in. Liberty Lagoon also has concessions and umbrella-shaded seating so families can grab a quick bite between water fun. For younger ones and non-swimmers alike, seven BREC parks are home to interactive splash pads and water play areas with no standing water.

4. Cool down with a frosty beer scavenger hunt.

A cold glass of beer is sure to offer a little relief on a hot day. Now, many local breweries are participating in the annual Capital Area Craft Trail. This trail, which first launched last year, encourages beer lovers to stop at each brewery for a drink. Order a locally made beer and receive a stamp on the Capital Area Craft Trail passport. Once a beer lover has visited every spot, they’ll have the chance to collect a commemorative tin tacker while supplies last. This boozy scavenger hunt allows drinkers to spend most of the day drinking cool beers in the shaded shelter of Baton Rouge breweries.

5. Order a cold dish.

When the summer temperatures start to rise, piping hot dishes like warm pastas and soups might sound less enjoyable to some. Luckily, many Baton Rouge eateries have some cold plate options to chow down on. Try dishes that are best served cold like ceviches from Blue Corn Modern Mexican, the Chilled Seafood Tower from Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, poke from Soji Modern Asian and so many more.

6. Invest in hot weather plants.

Plants feel the heat just like we do. If you’re tired of your garden shriveling up in the summertime, it may be time to look for leafy friends who can handle the hotter weather. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. offers air plants, house plants, succulents and cacti. These plants are ideal in the warmer months because they either don’t need tons of care or can be housed indoors. The shop also sells dried floral arrangements, which require no care at all. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. also has an online guide on how to take care of your plants in the summer months.