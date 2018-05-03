May the fourth be with you. The phrase, a twist on the classic Star Wars line, has become a popular holiday with fans of the series. Tomorrow, you can celebrate the holiday while showing off your Star Wars knowledge at Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia’s Star Wars edition.

The questions will be divided into seven sections. Each section will focus on a certain film, with the exception of the fourth section which lumps together episodes I-III. There will be six questions per section.

Prizes include a seven-day trip to Cozumel, Mexico; a three-day trip to Las Vegas; Kraken Rum, Tito’s Vodka, Jameson Whiskey and Varsity Theatre concert tickets.

Teams are limited to five or fewer people. Organizers recommend that teams reserve a table. Reserve yours here for a $5 fee.

Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia: May the Fourth Be With You will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Varsity Theatre. Attendees must be 18 or older. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Varsity is at 3353 Highland Road. Cover is free.