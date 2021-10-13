Halloween 2021 events around Baton Rouge to get you in the holiday spirit

ALL MONTH

The LSU Rural Life Museum and the LSU AgCenter Burden Museum & Gardens have a calendar’s worth of fall fun, including Haints Haunts and Halloween (Oct. 31), Corn Maze Saturdays and more. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

OCT. 16-17 + 23-24

Baton Rouge Zoo presents Boo at the Zoo, a day of kid-friendly Halloween fun, including photo-ops, animal encounters and more. Come dressed in your best costume with an appetite for some spooky festivities. brzoo.org

OCT. 27-31

Cheeky Monkey’s, an indoor recreation center, will host a kid-friendly haunted house this month for Halloween fun with the little ones. cheekymonkeysbr.com

OCT. 28

In BREC’s Pumpkin Paddle Parade, participants will meet at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park to decorate their own canoe, kayak or paddle board in Halloween fashion, then parade in front of a panel of judges. brec.org

OCT. 28

At the Spirits of Louisiana annual event at the Old State Capitol, attendees will taste cocktails made with Louisiana-distilled spirits while munching on food by Heirloom Cuisine and exploring the building’s exhibits. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

OCT. 29

In the free BREC event Trunk + Treat, children of all ages are invited to sport their favorite costumes and roam through Forest Community Park, going from one trunk to the next and collecting lots of Halloween treats. brec.org

OCT. 30

Baton Rouge’s annual Fifolet Halloween Festival will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19. Fifolet’s main event, the Halloween parade, will now take the form of the “Fifolet Flip Flop” a reverse parade where participants will drive through Halloween displays. 1031consortium.com/fifolet

