Get ready to pose at the newly opened Art Buzz Studios selfie museum

In need of a new profile pic? Want to post some fun and colorful new selfies on your Instagram stories?

Art Buzz Studios, billed as Baton Rouge’s first selfie museum, opened its doors to the public Saturday, July 31. Over the past few years, selfie museums have become a trend nationally. The 2,460-square-foot space in the St. George Square Shopping Center on Perkins Road features a variety of themed rooms and environments that offer a backdrop for selfies. Attendees purchase $30 tickets for specific time slots and are given an hour to take as many photos inside the selfie museum as they want.

A music-themed room has walls adorned with vinyl records and a concert mic stand in the center of the space, another features inflatable gummy bears and candy dispensers. In all, there are more than 18 spaces ready for selfie action.