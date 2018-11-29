It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and a downtown holiday festival centered around North Boulevard Town Square this Friday is here to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The event, Festival of Lights, is an annual affair that features a wide range of activities, art merchants, local food vendors, live music and more.

Here are just a few of the attractions and activities you can expect to see at this year’s celebration: a “star canopy” hanging from the live oak trees, a snow village at the River Center Plaza, a children’s ornament-crafting station set in Biblical Bethlehem, a chance to meet Santa at the Old State Capitol, an exploration of holiday music at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, the Reindeer Run 5K presented by Forum 35 and much, much more.

Whether you want to hype yourself up for the Christmas season or just get some holiday shopping done, the Festival of Lights pretty much has it all.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. It is free to attend. North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd.