Are you a paddle board enthusiast? If so, then the False River Paddle Club has got an event for you!

At the 5th annual Southern War of the Oars and Paddle Battle in New Roads Saturday, July 14, participants will compete in a number of exciting paddle board races, so get your oars ready. If you’re not a seasoned paddle boarder, don’t worry—there will be events catered toward beginners, as well.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a youth race for kids 12 and younger, immediately followed by 1-mile and 2-mile individual contests at 9:20 a.m. Then, the grand finale: The six-person YOLO grande team races at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented at the event’s “finish festival” at The Landing alongside food, drinks and music at 11 a.m.

Paddle boards are available to rent, although you’ll need to contact the False River Paddle Club to reserve one for yourself.

Registration includes a T-shirt and refreshments, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit recreational improvements for New Roads. Register here (costs vary by age and paddle board race selection).

The event will be held this Saturday at the False River Paddle Club, 108 E. Main St. in New Roads, and races will begin at the new False River Recreational Trailhead.