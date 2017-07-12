Baton Rouge slows down in the summertime? Nah.

That’s a common misconception. From new art exhibits to cooking classes to weekly trivia, there’s plenty to do during the city’s hottest months. The regulars at local trivia nights have the right idea: Assemble a team with your best and smartest friends, and play to win. Trivia nights in the Baton Rouge are like live music performances in New Orleans—you can find one nearly every day of the week.

We’ve compiled a list of trivia nights to try in Baton Rouge, and y’all—there are a lot. Free food or drinks are almost always involved, so brush up on your trivia facts, try a new place and stick around for a few rounds.

The Bald Eagle Pub

140 Main St.

Trivia night: Thursdays, 8:30 p.m.

Prizes: $30 bar tab to winner of each round

Brickyard South

174 South Blvd.

Trivia night: Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

Prizes: Gift cards

The Bulldog

4385 Perkins Road

Trivia night: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Prizes: Gift cards

The Chimes

3357 Highland Road

Trivia night: Mondays, 10 p.m.

Prizes: Vary depending on round, but usually gift cards, a six pack of beer or shots

The Londoner Pub and Grill

4215 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Trivia night: Sundays, 8-10 p.m.

Prizes: Gift cards—first place, $40; second place, $20; third place, $10

Mellow Mushroom

4250 Burbank Drive

Trivia night: Wednesdays, 8-10 p.m.

Prizes: Endless go-cups for $10, free beer pitchers and Mellow Bucks

Pluckers Wing Bar

6353 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Trivia night: Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Prizes: Gift cards

The Pelican House

2572 Citiplace Court

Trivia night: Tuesdays, 8-10 p.m.

Prizes: Free bar tabs

Stadium Bar and Grill in L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

777 L’Auberge Ave.

Trivia night: Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

Prizes: Free hotel stay, gift cards

Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave.

Trivia night: Thursdays, 8:30 p.m.

Prizes: Gift cards, free shot of the night

Tin Roof Brewing Co.

1624 Wyoming St.

Trivia night: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.

Prizes: First place, $50 bar tab or 10 free pints; second place, $25 bar tab or five free pints; third place, free pint glass

What other trivia nights have you found in Baton Rouge? We want to know about them! Tell us in the comments.