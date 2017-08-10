The Downtown Business Association and Baton Rouge Events Association will unveil the fall Live After Five lineup at a social at Cane Land Distilling Co. Thursday, Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Shaun Ward Xperience will provide live music for the evening, and Dan Day from Eagle 98.1 will emcee. Don’t miss the silent auction, which features donations from local artists, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Hilton Capitol Center, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre and more. Hotel Indigo is sponsoring the catering for the party, and the hotel’s new chef will be featuring some of his signature bites and appetizers. And of course, Cane Land Distilling Co. will provide the drinks, but BREA will also be giving out drink tickets to redeem at the bar.

But perhaps the most exciting part of this event is the reveal of the fall lineup of musicians performing at the Live After Five concert series. You may even see some of the band members on the lineup at the event.

Cane Land Distilling Co. is at 760 Saint Philip St. The social will be in the Barrel Room, and the entire Cane Land venue will be open for guests wanting to walk around. Tours of the facility are available for any attendees interested. RSVP online at batonrougeeventsassociation.org.