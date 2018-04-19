Perkins Rowe is transforming into Sunset Boulevard once again for this year’s Louisiana International Film Festival.

Under the massive chandelier outside the Cinemark, actors, producers, directors, screenwriters and pros from the production crew will mingle with movie lovers as the Louisiana Film Society spins the reels.

This year’s theme, “Save the Swamp,” brings global-scale environmental ideas to a Southern audience during a schedule packed with Southern voices.

“What’s amazing is that this year we saw a 50% increase in the number of Louisiana-submitted films,” LIFF executive director Chesley Heymsfield says. “We’re proud to showcase local talent and encourage all Louisiana filmmakers to continue to tell their stories.”

The festival officially begins Thursday, April 19, with a kickoff party at Bin 77, followed by two showings of Ethan Hawke’s new movie Blaze, much of which was shot near Baton Rouge. Actor Ben Dickey, who plays the film’s titular character, Blaze Foley, will be in attendance.

The festival continues Friday-Sunday, April 20-22, with a massive list of events and film screenings you can find out about here.

Read our full story on the festival from our April issue, and check out a Hollywood Reporter interview with Ethan Hawke about Blaze below: