ICYMI: 225‘s newsletter lineup has changed—read more about our new Best of 225 This Week feature here.

The New Year’s celebrations may be relegated to the history books, but the fun never stops in the Red Stick. Read on to find out which events will help you kick off 2019 in style right here in Baton Rouge:

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ at the Raising Cane’s River Center

Performing arts juggernaut Cirque du Soleil is making its triumphant return to Baton Rouge tonight with Crystal, a production focused on synchronized, freestyle and extreme ice skating.

Crystal will recur daily between Thursday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 6. Buy your tickets here. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

IFC double feature at Manship Theatre

This Saturday, Manship Theatre is inviting you to enjoy a special double feature. Here, you’ll be able to catch screenings of 2017’s DriverX starring Patrick Fabian, and 2018’s Wildlife starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The double feature will start rolling at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

The Axes of Evil at Mid City Ballroom

Local metal outfit The Axes of Evil is set to rock Mid City Ballroom this Saturday alongside fellow Red Stick rock acts Wolf System and Arbre Mort. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Murder mystery at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball

To commemorate the official start of the 2019 carnival season, Phil Brady’s Bar is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration like no other. At this masquerade ball, all attendees will play a role in solving a murder mystery. RSVP for $20 here.

See the mystery unfold Saturday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. Phil Brady’s Bar is at 4848 Government St.

College Football Championship Watch Party at Varsity Theatre

It’s official: Clemson and Alabama are gearing up to duke it out in the College Football Championship this Monday. Armed with no cover charge and a plethora of drink specials, Varsity Theatre is inviting you to a watch party.

The party kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament at Rocket’s Hideout

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is sweeping the nation. If you’ve been training in your free time, the time to flex your Smash prowess is now—at Rocket’s Hideout Wednesday, Jan. 9, you can enter a tournament with cash prizes on the line.

To enter the double elimination bracket, all you need to do is show up with $5. Rocket’s Hideout is at 6616 Jones Creek Road.