We have some news: This is the last edition of our The Best of 225 This Week event e-newsletter. But don’t worry—your weekly event previews aren’t going anywhere. We will continue to round up the best weekend activities in our new Thursday edition of 225 Dine.

We are making this change to make room for more food content as Baton Rouge’s restaurant scene continues to grow.

Here’s the lowdown:

Find event roundups now in 225 Dine

Our event e-newsletter had a great run the past year and a half. We launched it thanks to consistent reader requests for more event coverage. And we’ve loved helping you plan your weekends! But as the need for a second weekly edition of 225 Dine became increasingly apparent, we decided it was time to redirect our resources. It’s all good, though—we are still going to keep tabs on festivals, parties, concerts, art exhibits and even trivia nights. We’ll publish a roundup of the best weekend events in each Thursday edition of 225 Dine. And you can still expect to see full previews of larger events like this one.

225 Dine is getting a second helping

Starting in 2019, our food newsletter 225 Dine will publish twice a week—every Tuesday and Thursday before lunchtime. Double the Dine means more first looks inside the newest restaurants, food news, interviews with culinary industry leaders and recipes.

What you should do now

If you are already a subscriber to one of our newsletters, great! 🎉 You don’t need to change anything—you’re all set to get our Tuesday and Thursday editions of 225 Dine. If you don’t wish to receive the newsletter, you may unsubscribe at the bottom of the next newsletter sent to your inbox.

We want to thank you for being a subscriber to Best of 225 This Week and hope you enjoy our revamped 225 Dine.

Cheers to 2019!