Downtown’s tree lighting and Festival of Lights event returns this Friday

Downtown Baton Rouge’s annual holiday celebration is back in person this year, and it’s all happening this Friday.

The Festival of Lights includes the city’s official Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, ice skating and a real snow village. Coordinated by the Downtown Development District and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, it unfolds after sunset on Dec. 4.

Expect the countdown of the lighting of the city’s 25-foot Christmas tree to begin at 6:20 p.m., followed by fireworks over the Mississippi River.