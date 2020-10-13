Dnyla Wilkins and Jamia Rougeau at last year's Boo at the Zoo. Photo by Taylor Moran

The Gregory’s fall wine tastings return on Thursday

The Gregory is back to hosting its wine tastings with all social distancing guidelines in effect. The tasting inside the Watermark Hotel downtown will feature wines from around the country and the world, and it is sure to make for a nice fall evening.

The tasting will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Find tickets for the event here.

Pick up your favorite fall blooms Friday at Plantfest 2020

LSU Hilltop Arboretum hosts Plantfest, a huge sale of all things fall plants. Pick up your favorite seasonal growers, and don’t forget a wagon or cart to carry all your new plant babies!

The event will start Friday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. and end Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Have a scary good time Friday night at BREC’s Haunted Hootenannies

BREC will be hosting this Halloween event at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. The event will feature a tour of its Animal Morgue and Wall of Weird Display. Nature experts will also be giving presentations on all kinds of creepy crawlies.

The event will be Friday, Oct. 16, 6-7 p.m. Find more information on the event here.

Last but not least: Boo at the Zoo is back Saturday

If you’ve been waiting all year for this, you’re not alone. Starting Saturday and going every weekend from now until Halloween, dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and head down to the Baton Rouge Zoo for some spooky fun (and family photos).

Boo at the Zoo will start Saturday, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Find tickets for the event here.