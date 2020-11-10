Check out a drive-in concert this Thursday

Perkins Rowe’s new drive-in concert series brings The Chris LeBlanc Band to the stage this Thursday, Nov. 12. Tickets are $30 per car, and spots are limited in order to maintain social distancing.

The event will be Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Find more information and tickets on Perkins Rowe’s Facebook.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra String Quartet entertains on Thursday

Featuring four talented musicians, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet hosts a hybrid in-person and virtual concert this Thursday. You can experience it live at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church or online from the comfort of your home.

The event will be Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets and find more information at BRSO’s website.

Get a taste of the nocturnal side at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center Friday night

Once per season, Bluebonnet Swamp opens in the evening hours for its Flashlight Night. It’s a chance for families and small groups to bring a flashlight and explore the nature-filled area after dark. You may even run into some critters who call the swamp home!

The event will be Friday, Nov. 13, 5-9 p.m. Find more information here.

A run with a view this weekend

The Zoo Run Run is back! With a 2-mile race and a half-mile kid’s fun run through the Baton Rouge Zoo, you and the fam won’t want to miss this. All proceeds will benefit the zoo and international cheetah conservation organizations.

The run will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Get more information and tickets for the run here.

Dance to live music with Sunday in the Park

Get your fix of live music with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series. The series wraps up for the fall this Sunday, Nov. 15, with a performance by Curley Taylor.

The event will be Sunday, 2-5 p.m., at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Find more information here.