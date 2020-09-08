Celebrate Symphony Day this Thursday with the Baton Rouge Symphony

Baton Rouge Symphony will host its virtual Symphony Day on Thursday, Sept. 10. The event will feature videos, music and interviews with musicians, and raise money for the Baton Rouge Symphony as it takes on its 72nd year.

The event will be Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Find the link to the performances on Baton Rouge Symphony’s Facebook page.

Get outside and take a sunset paddle this Thursday

BREC is hosting a sunset paddle at Milford Wampold Memorial Park for those wishing to take a relaxing trip on the water. No experience necessary!

The paddle will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event here.

Astronomy on Tap comes back virtually Thursday

Learn about the worlds outside of our world with Astronomy on Tap. While the event usually takes place at a bar around town, the virtual event is now coming to you in your own home and is BYOB!

The event will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Check out the link to the event at the Instagram page @astrotapbr.

BREC’s Saturday Morning Studio is perfect for creative kids

Join BREC’s virtual Saturday Morning Studio for a pirate-themed paint class. Art will be taught through a fun, game-like class for local kids.

The class will be Saturday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Register for the class at BREC’s Facebook page.