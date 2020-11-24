Pointe Marie re-imagines Black Friday

Christmas on Pointe is encouraging Baton Rougeans to buy local for Christmas. This Friday, it will host a local arts market, a photo opportunity with Santa, live music and even a showing of Miracle on 34th Street on Pointe Marie’s projection screen.

The event will be Friday, Nov. 27, noon-9 p.m. Find tickets and more information on Christmas on Pointe here.

Baton Rouge Zoo kicks off the Christmas season

Zoolights is back! The mile-long trail through the Baton Rouge Zoo will feature lit-up sculptures of animals and other illuminated attractions. Don’t forget to bring a nonperishable food item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and receive 50% off admission.

The event will be Friday, Nov. 27, 5:30-8 p.m. You can find more information here.

Pick up your favorite holiday blooms from the LSU AgCenter

The LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens annual poinsettia show and sale will be the perfect place to pick up the festive red, pink or white flowers. The flowers are the best of the best and collected from growers worldwide by the AgCenter. You don’t want to miss it!

The show and sale will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Find more information on the event here.