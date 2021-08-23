‘Clue,’ a Peter Pan circus and more events this week in Baton Rouge

Wayne Toups heads to the Texas Club Friday

Wayne Toups, Louisiana’s Cajun music luminary, brings his talents to the Texas Club, joined by his Zydecajun band. Come out to hear the legendary stylings of one of the most talented performers to ever pick up an accordion!

The show will be Friday, Aug. 27, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and music starting at 9. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Find more information here.

Scotland Saturdays open market returns this weekend

Local community nonprofit Scotland Saturdays hosts open-air markets featuring local food and arts vendors, live entertainment and more on the last Saturday of every month. The markets are a fantastic opportunity to both interact with and help foster the artistic and entrepreneurial communities of north Baton Rouge.

This month’s market will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-8 p.m. at 8551 Scotland Ave.

Find more information here.

A Peter Pan circus event comes to Manship Theatre Saturday

Local circus troupe Circus Louisiana will present a unique cirque retelling of the classic Peter Pan story Hook, Across Neverland, which the troupe will perform at Manship Theatre. The show features more than 30 performers from more than 15 circus disciplines.

There will be several showings of this unique theatrical event: a matinee and a night performance on Saturday, Aug. 28, and another night performance Sunday, Aug. 29. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is located in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.

