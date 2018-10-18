You know the story: A young brother and sister venture into the woods, only to be kidnapped by a sinister witch who plans on eating them. With sharp wit and ingenuity, however, the kids are able to escape the witch’s clutches.

Well, this Sunday, you can see an interpretation of the classic fairy tale performed live on-stage right here in Baton Rouge thanks to the talent at Opera Louisiane.

Hansel and Gretel was originally published in 1812 by the renowned Brothers Grimm, who popularized a number of now-classic folk tales—Cinderella, The Frog Prince and Rapunzel to name a few.

Opera Louisiane’s production of Hansel and Gretel is a family-friendly affair, and costumes are encouraged. Attendees will be able to take photos with the set’s gingerbread house before and after the show.

College students and children 18 and younger can attend the performance free of charge. If you don’t fit into either of those categories, you can purchase your ticket here for $17.

Opera Louisiane’s production of Hansel and Gretel will only be performed once—on Sunday, Oct. 21, at First Baptist Church. The show will start at 3 p.m. The church is at 529 Convention St.