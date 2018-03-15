LSU Museum of Art’s latest exhibit, “Robert Williams: Slang Aesthetics” showcases the caustic and creative works of Robert Williams, the grandfather of lowbrow art.

Lowbrow, sometimes referred to as pop surrealism, is a populist art movement rooted in underground comics, punk music and the tiki and hot-rod cultures. Works in this style are often created with a sense of humor, which may vary from wicked to gleeful.

In the ’60s, Williams was a founding contributor to ZAP Comix, an underground comic series, and in 1994, he founded Juxtapoz Art & Culture Magazine, which has become the top-selling art magazine worldwide.

The exhibit includes more than 30 oil paintings and will be on view until June 17.

Tonight, March 15, 6-8 p.m., the LSU Museum of Art will host a gallery talk with LSU art history professor Joe Givens on Williams’ work in the fifth-floor museum. It will be followed by a rooftop beer tasting with Brasseurs a la Maison home-brewers. The event is $10 for the general public, $5 for members and free for Contemporaries.

LSU MOA is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.