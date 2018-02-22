Tonight, German composer Carl Orff’s scenic cantata Carmina Burana will come to life in Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra‘s adaption of “Fortuna Rota: Fortune’s Wheel.”

A cantata is a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment and often involves a choir. Tonight’s show will feature the Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School Advanced Treble Choir, directed by Emily DeFoe.

Carmina Burana, which is performed in five parts, is “laced with death, lust, gambling and paganism,” as stated on BRSO’s website. The Fortuna Rota, or Fortune’s Wheel, is a symbol of the capricious nature of fate. The wheel belongs to Fortuna, the Empress of the World. She spins it at random, saddling some with good fortune and others with great misfortune.

“Fortuna Rota: Fortune’s Wheel” will be performed 7:30-9:30 p.m. tonight, Feb. 22, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre.

Tickets range in price from $38-$72 and may be purchased here. The theatre is at 220 St. Louis St.